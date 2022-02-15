Rentberry (BERRY) Reaches Market Cap of $211,769.87

Rentberry (CURRENCY:BERRY) traded up 37.7% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on February 15th. Rentberry has a market cap of $211,769.87 and $13.00 worth of Rentberry was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Rentberry coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Rentberry has traded up 8.3% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002258 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 10.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.79 or 0.00004033 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001119 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002257 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $16.82 or 0.00037962 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $46.73 or 0.00105471 BTC.

About Rentberry

Rentberry (CRYPTO:BERRY) is a coin. Its genesis date was November 23rd, 2017. Rentberry’s total supply is 301,473,028 coins and its circulating supply is 301,431,307 coins. The Reddit community for Rentberry is /r/Rentberry and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Rentberry’s official message board is rentberry.com/blog . Rentberry’s official Twitter account is @Rentberry_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . Rentberry’s official website is ico.rentberry.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Rentberry offers users a fully operational long-term rental platform. It leverages blockchain technology to ensure seamless rental experience and allows for crowdsourcing to help tenants unfreeze millions of dollars tied up in rental security deposits. The Rentberry Token (BERRY) is an ERC20 token built on the Ethereum network and is used as a utility token on the Rentberry platform. “

Buying and Selling Rentberry

