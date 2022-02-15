REPO (REPO) Market Cap Hits $3.76 Million

REPO (CURRENCY:REPO) traded down 2.5% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on February 15th. One REPO coin can now be bought for $0.17 or 0.00000377 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, REPO has traded 12.9% lower against the US dollar. REPO has a market cap of $3.76 million and $425,167.00 worth of REPO was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get REPO alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002267 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001898 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.89 or 0.00045051 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,165.10 or 0.07170436 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $44,016.89 or 0.99718771 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.70 or 0.00049162 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.03 or 0.00049899 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00002910 BTC.

REPO Profile

REPO’s launch date was March 21st, 2018. REPO’s total supply is 356,999,900 coins and its circulating supply is 22,573,354 coins. The Reddit community for REPO is /r/REPOCOIN . The official website for REPO is www.repocoin.io . REPO’s official Twitter account is @repo_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Repo Coin is a decentralized platform for the car lending and repossession industry. Repo Coin's team aims to use blockchain technology to solve the industry problems related to insecurities of non-payment by the borrowers. REPO is a Stellar-based token that serves as a currency on the Repo Coin platform. “

REPO Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as REPO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire REPO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase REPO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for REPO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for REPO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.