Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for GoDaddy Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NYSE:GDDY)

GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for GoDaddy in a research note issued on Sunday, February 13th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Thill expects that the technology company will post earnings per share of $0.21 for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for GoDaddy’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.37 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.56 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.73 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.87 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.57 EPS.

GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The technology company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.11. GoDaddy had a negative return on equity of 419.14% and a net margin of 6.15%. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $973.09 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.41 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on GDDY. Piper Sandler upped their price target on GoDaddy from $85.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on GoDaddy from $81.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. Raymond James increased their target price on GoDaddy from $100.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded GoDaddy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded GoDaddy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, GoDaddy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.45.

GDDY stock opened at $80.37 on Tuesday. GoDaddy has a 1-year low of $65.70 and a 1-year high of $90.43. The company has a market capitalization of $13.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.89, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $76.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $73.22.

In other GoDaddy news, CEO Amanpal Singh Bhutani sold 1,325 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.37, for a total value of $111,790.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Mark Mccaffrey sold 4,408 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.37, for a total value of $371,902.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 5,839 shares of company stock valued at $491,861. 0.38% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GDDY. Capital International Investors increased its stake in GoDaddy by 31.0% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 13,391,679 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,164,984,000 after purchasing an additional 3,165,950 shares during the period. North Peak Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of GoDaddy during the second quarter valued at $156,425,000. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C increased its stake in shares of GoDaddy by 70.3% during the fourth quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C now owns 3,775,841 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $320,418,000 after buying an additional 1,558,150 shares during the period. BlueSpruce Investments LP increased its stake in shares of GoDaddy by 34.5% during the second quarter. BlueSpruce Investments LP now owns 5,576,660 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $484,946,000 after buying an additional 1,429,615 shares during the period. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in shares of GoDaddy by 5,741.5% during the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,384,311 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $117,472,000 after buying an additional 1,360,613 shares during the period.

GoDaddy, Inc engages in the provision of domain name registration and web hosting services. It provides website building, hosting, and security tools. The company was founded by Robert R. Parsons on January 1997 and is headquartered in Scottsdale, AZ.

