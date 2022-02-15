Research Analysts’ New Coverage for February, 15th (ALK, AXAHY, CBOE, CME, HYZN, ICE, KURA, LOW, MKTX, NDAQ)

Research Analysts’ new coverage for Tuesday, February 15th:

Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK). They issued an outperform rating and a $67.00 price target on the stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. began coverage on shares of AXA (OTCMKTS:AXAHY). The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

Credit Suisse Group AG began coverage on shares of Cboe Global Markets (NASDAQ:CBOE). The firm issued a neutral rating and a $144.00 price target on the stock.

Credit Suisse Group AG started coverage on shares of CME Group (NASDAQ:CME). Credit Suisse Group AG issued a neutral rating and a $258.00 price target on the stock.

Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Hyzon Motors (NASDAQ:HYZN). The firm issued an equal weight rating and a $7.00 target price on the stock.

Credit Suisse Group AG started coverage on shares of Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE). They issued an outperform rating and a $160.00 price target on the stock.

Jefferies Financial Group Inc. assumed coverage on shares of Kura Oncology (NASDAQ:KURA). The firm issued a buy rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock.

Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW). The firm issued an outperform rating on the stock.

Credit Suisse Group AG initiated coverage on shares of MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX). The firm issued a neutral rating and a $412.00 price target on the stock.

Credit Suisse Group AG assumed coverage on shares of Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ). Credit Suisse Group AG issued an outperform rating and a $225.00 target price on the stock.

BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of PetroShale (OTCMKTS:PSHIF). BMO Capital Markets issued an outperform rating on the stock.

Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Target (NYSE:TGT). The firm issued an underperform rating on the stock.

Aegis initiated coverage on shares of Volcon (NASDAQ:VLCN). The firm issued a buy rating and a $6.00 target price on the stock.

