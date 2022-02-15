Research Analysts’ Price Target Changes for February, 15th (ABSSF, ACDVF, AIR, ALO, ANET, AZN, BBVA, BN, BNP, CBK)

Research Analysts’ price target changes for Tuesday, February 15th:

AirBoss of America (OTCMKTS:ABSSF) had its target price reduced by TD Securities from C$53.00 to C$52.00.

Get AirBoss of America Corp alerts:

Air Canada (OTCMKTS:ACDVF) had its target price lowered by Scotiabank from C$31.00 to C$29.00.

Airbus (EPA:AIR)

was given a €142.00 ($161.36) target price by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

Alstom (EPA:ALO) was given a €47.00 ($53.41) target price by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) had its price target increased by UBS Group AG from $133.00 to $140.00. UBS Group AG currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

AstraZeneca (LON:AZN) was given a £100 ($135.32) target price by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (BME:BBVA) was given a €7.30 ($8.30) price target by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

Danone (EPA:BN) was given a €75.00 ($85.23) price target by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

BNP Paribas (EPA:BNP) was given a €78.00 ($88.64) price target by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

Commerzbank (ETR:CBK) was given a €11.70 ($13.30) price target by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

Clariant (AEX:CLN) was given a CHF 18 price target by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

AXA (EPA:CS) was given a €33.99 ($38.63) price target by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

Deutsche Börse (ETR:DB1) was given a €171.20 ($194.55) price target by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

Vinci (EPA:DG) was given a €122.00 ($138.64) price target by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

Delivery Hero (ETR:DHER) was given a €90.00 ($102.27) target price by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

Engie (EPA:ENGI) was given a €20.50 ($23.30) target price by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

Engie (EPA:ENGI) was given a €18.50 ($21.02) price target by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

Evonik Industries (FRA:EVK) was given a €41.00 ($46.59) price target by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (ETR:FME) was given a €71.00 ($80.68) price target by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (FRA:FRE) was given a €49.00 ($55.68) target price by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

GFL Environmental (NYSE:GFL) had its target price lowered by TD Securities from C$56.00 to C$55.00.

International Consolidated Airlines Group (LON:IAG) was given a GBX 190 ($2.57) price target by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

ING Groep (AMS:INGA) was given a €15.60 ($17.73) target price by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) was given a $40.00 price target by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) was given a $53.00 price target by analysts at UBS Group AG.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) was given a $70.00 price target by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

Intesa Sanpaolo (BIT:ISP) was given a €3.70 ($4.20) price target by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

KWS SAAT SE & Co. KGaA (ETR:KWS) was given a €84.00 ($95.45) target price by analysts at Warburg Research.

Deutsche Lufthansa (ETR:LHA) was given a €7.10 ($8.07) target price by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions (EPA:ML) was given a €170.00 ($193.18) price target by analysts at UBS Group AG.

Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions (EPA:ML) was given a €170.00 ($193.18) target price by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

ProSiebenSat.1 Media (ETR:PSM) was given a €22.00 ($25.00) target price by analysts at UBS Group AG.

Power Co. of Canada (OTCMKTS:PWCDF) had its price target lowered by Scotiabank from C$49.50 to C$49.00.

Pernod Ricard (EPA:RI) was given a €240.00 ($272.73) target price by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:RIOCF) had its price target raised by Scotiabank from C$25.50 to C$27.00.

RTL Group (EBR:RTL) was given a €64.00 ($72.73) price target by analysts at UBS Group AG.

Banco Santander (BME:SAN) was given a €4.00 ($4.55) target price by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

S&T (ETR:SANT) was given a €31.00 ($35.23) target price by analysts at Hauck Aufhäuser La….

Schneider Electric S.E. (EPA:SU) was given a €180.00 ($204.55) target price by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

UniCredit (BIT:UCG) was given a €19.50 ($22.16) target price by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

Uniper (ETR:UN01) was given a €42.00 ($47.73) target price by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

Vossloh (ETR:VOS) was given a €54.00 ($61.36) price target by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

Wacker Chemie (ETR:WCH) was given a €173.00 ($196.59) target price by analysts at Warburg Research.

Receive News & Ratings for AirBoss of America Corp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AirBoss of America Corp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.