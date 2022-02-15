Research Analysts’ Price Target Changes for February, 15th (ABSSF, ACDVF, AIR, ALO, ANET, AZN, BBVA, BN, BNP, CBK)

Posted by on Feb 15th, 2022

Research Analysts’ price target changes for Tuesday, February 15th:

AirBoss of America (OTCMKTS:ABSSF) had its target price reduced by TD Securities from C$53.00 to C$52.00.

Air Canada (OTCMKTS:ACDVF) had its target price lowered by Scotiabank from C$31.00 to C$29.00.

Airbus (EPA:AIR) was given a €142.00 ($161.36) target price by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

Alstom (EPA:ALO) was given a €47.00 ($53.41) target price by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) had its price target increased by UBS Group AG from $133.00 to $140.00. UBS Group AG currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

AstraZeneca (LON:AZN) was given a £100 ($135.32) target price by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (BME:BBVA) was given a €7.30 ($8.30) price target by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

Danone (EPA:BN) was given a €75.00 ($85.23) price target by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

BNP Paribas (EPA:BNP) was given a €78.00 ($88.64) price target by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

Commerzbank (ETR:CBK) was given a €11.70 ($13.30) price target by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

Clariant (AEX:CLN) was given a CHF 18 price target by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

AXA (EPA:CS) was given a €33.99 ($38.63) price target by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

Deutsche Börse (ETR:DB1) was given a €171.20 ($194.55) price target by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

Vinci (EPA:DG) was given a €122.00 ($138.64) price target by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

Delivery Hero (ETR:DHER) was given a €90.00 ($102.27) target price by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

Engie (EPA:ENGI) was given a €20.50 ($23.30) target price by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

Engie (EPA:ENGI) was given a €18.50 ($21.02) price target by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

Evonik Industries (FRA:EVK) was given a €41.00 ($46.59) price target by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (ETR:FME) was given a €71.00 ($80.68) price target by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (FRA:FRE) was given a €49.00 ($55.68) target price by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

GFL Environmental (NYSE:GFL) had its target price lowered by TD Securities from C$56.00 to C$55.00.

International Consolidated Airlines Group (LON:IAG) was given a GBX 190 ($2.57) price target by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

ING Groep (AMS:INGA) was given a €15.60 ($17.73) target price by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) was given a $40.00 price target by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) was given a $53.00 price target by analysts at UBS Group AG.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) was given a $70.00 price target by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

Intesa Sanpaolo (BIT:ISP) was given a €3.70 ($4.20) price target by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

KWS SAAT SE & Co. KGaA (ETR:KWS) was given a €84.00 ($95.45) target price by analysts at Warburg Research.

Deutsche Lufthansa (ETR:LHA) was given a €7.10 ($8.07) target price by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions (EPA:ML) was given a €170.00 ($193.18) price target by analysts at UBS Group AG.

Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions (EPA:ML) was given a €170.00 ($193.18) target price by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

ProSiebenSat.1 Media (ETR:PSM) was given a €22.00 ($25.00) target price by analysts at UBS Group AG.

Power Co. of Canada (OTCMKTS:PWCDF) had its price target lowered by Scotiabank from C$49.50 to C$49.00.

Pernod Ricard (EPA:RI) was given a €240.00 ($272.73) target price by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:RIOCF) had its price target raised by Scotiabank from C$25.50 to C$27.00.

RTL Group (EBR:RTL) was given a €64.00 ($72.73) price target by analysts at UBS Group AG.

Banco Santander (BME:SAN) was given a €4.00 ($4.55) target price by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

S&T (ETR:SANT) was given a €31.00 ($35.23) target price by analysts at Hauck Aufhäuser La….

Schneider Electric S.E. (EPA:SU) was given a €180.00 ($204.55) target price by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

UniCredit (BIT:UCG) was given a €19.50 ($22.16) target price by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

Uniper (ETR:UN01) was given a €42.00 ($47.73) target price by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

Vossloh (ETR:VOS) was given a €54.00 ($61.36) price target by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

Wacker Chemie (ETR:WCH) was given a €173.00 ($196.59) target price by analysts at Warburg Research.

Receive News & Ratings for AirBoss of America Corp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AirBoss of America Corp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.