Research Analysts’ Price Target Changes for February, 15th (ABX, AC, AIBRF, BBVA, BMO, BNS, BOS, CAE, CAIXY, CLR)

Research Analysts’ price target changes for Tuesday, February 15th:

Barrick Gold (TSE:ABX) (NYSE:ABX) was given a C$23.00 price target by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Air Canada (TSE:AC) had its target price lowered by Scotiabank from C$31.00 to C$29.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

AIB Group (OTCMKTS:AIBRF)

had its target price increased by Morgan Stanley from €2.50 ($2.84) to €2.75 ($3.13). They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (NYSE:BBVA) had its target price increased by Morgan Stanley from €7.00 ($7.95) to €7.30 ($8.30). They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO) (NYSE:BMO) had its target price boosted by TD Securities from C$160.00 to C$170.00.

Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS) (NYSE:BNS) had its price target increased by TD Securities from C$94.00 to C$100.00.

AirBoss of America (TSE:BOS) had its target price cut by TD Securities from C$53.00 to C$52.00. TD Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock.

CAE (NYSE:CAE) (TSE:CAE) had its target price reduced by Desjardins from C$38.00 to C$37.00.

CaixaBank (OTCMKTS:CAIXY) had its target price boosted by Morgan Stanley from €3.40 ($3.86) to €4.20 ($4.77). Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) had its price target raised by TD Securities from $50.00 to $61.00. TD Securities currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM) (NYSE:CM) had its target price raised by TD Securities from C$165.00 to C$180.00.

Canadian Western Bank (TSE:CWB) had its target price increased by TD Securities from C$43.00 to C$47.00.

Emera (TSE:EMA) was given a C$61.00 price target by analysts at Raymond James. The firm currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

GFL ENVIRON-TS (CVE:GFL) had its target price lowered by TD Securities from C$56.00 to C$55.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

H2O Innovation (CVE:HEO) had its price target cut by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from C$3.75 to C$3.25.

H2O Innovation (CVE:HEO) was given a C$3.75 target price by analysts at Raymond James. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Integra Resources (NYSEMKT:ITRG) had its price target cut by Desjardins from C$7.00 to C$4.00.

Kinross Gold (TSE:K) (NYSE:KGC) had its price target trimmed by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$13.50 to C$12.50. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC) (TSE:K) had its target price lowered by National Bank Financial from C$13.50 to C$12.50.

Laurentian Bank of Canada (TSE:LB) had its target price increased by TD Securities from C$46.00 to C$50.00.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) had its target price raised by Stifel Nicolaus from $155.00 to $175.00.

Mainstreet Equity (TSE:MEQ) had its target price boosted by TD Securities from C$130.00 to C$140.00. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA) had its price target boosted by TD Securities from C$105.00 to C$110.00.

Nutrien (TSE:NTR) had its target price raised by TD Securities from C$83.00 to C$88.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY) (NYSE:RY) had its target price boosted by TD Securities from C$150.00 to C$165.00.

Whitecap Resources (OTCMKTS:SPGYF) had its target price boosted by Stifel Nicolaus from C$11.25 to C$13.00.

Whitecap Resources (TSE:WCP) was given a C$12.50 target price by analysts at Raymond James. The firm currently has a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Weber (NYSE:WEBR) had its target price trimmed by Wells Fargo & Company from $14.00 to $11.00. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

