Research Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for February, 15th (ABF, ASC, BATS, BOO, CRDA, CURY, DNLM, EZJ, FRAS, GSK)

Research Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Tuesday, February 15th:

Associated British Foods (LON:ABF) had its sector perform rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. The firm currently has a GBX 2,250 ($30.45) price target on the stock.

ASOS (LON:ASC) had its outperform rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a GBX 7,200 ($97.43) target price on the stock.

British American Tobacco (LON:BATS)

had its target price boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 3,100 ($41.95) to GBX 3,550 ($48.04). They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

British American Tobacco (LON:BATS) had its price target boosted by Barclays PLC from GBX 3,400 ($46.01) to GBX 4,200 ($56.83). Barclays PLC currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

boohoo group (LON:BOO) had its sector perform rating reissued by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. The firm currently has a GBX 150 ($2.03) price target on the stock.

Croda International (LON:CRDA) had its underweight rating reiterated by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a GBX 6,600 ($89.31) price target on the stock.

Currys (LON:CURY) had its sector perform rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They currently have a GBX 120 ($1.62) target price on the stock.

Dunelm Group (LON:DNLM) had its outperform rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They currently have a GBX 1,650 ($22.33) price target on the stock.

easyJet (LON:EZJ) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Liberum Capital. The firm currently has a GBX 800 ($10.83) price target on the stock.

Frasers Group (LON:FRAS) had its underperform rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They currently have a GBX 700 ($9.47) price target on the stock.

GlaxoSmithKline (LON:GSK) had its price target raised by Liberum Capital from GBX 1,870 ($25.30) to GBX 1,910 ($25.85). They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Halfords Group (LON:HFD) had its outperform rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. The firm currently has a GBX 460 ($6.22) target price on the stock.

International Consolidated Airlines Group (LON:IAG) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Liberum Capital. The firm currently has a GBX 200 ($2.71) price target on the stock.

JD Sports Fashion (LON:JD) had its outperform rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a GBX 275 ($3.72) price target on the stock.

Kingfisher (LON:KGF) had its outperform rating reissued by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They currently have a GBX 450 ($6.09) target price on the stock.

Marks and Spencer Group (LON:MKS) had its sector perform rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They currently have a GBX 235 ($3.18) price target on the stock.

Madison Square Garden Entertainment (NYSE:MSGE) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. provides entertainment experiences. The Company presents or hosts events in its diverse collection of venues: New York’s Madison Square Garden, Hulu Theater at Madison Square Garden, Radio City Music Hall and Beacon Theatre; the Forum in Inglewood, CA and The Chicago Theatre. Also under the MSG Entertainment umbrella is Tao Group Hospitality, with entertainment dining and nightlife brands including Tao, Marquee, Lavo, Avenue, Beauty & Essex and Cathédrale. Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. is based in NEW YORK. “

Orbia Advance (OTCMKTS:MXCHY) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. Zacks Investment Research currently has $5.50 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “Mexichem, S.A.B. de C.V. engages in the production and sale of chemicals and petrochemical products. Its activities are structured in three production chains: Chlorine-Vinyl Chain, involved in the manufacture of plasticizers and phthalic anhydride; Fluorine Chain, focused on the extraction of fluorspar and its transformation into acid grade, metallurgical grade and hydrofluoric acid; and Integral Solutions, specialized in the production of PVC pipe systems, connections and plastic accessories, as well as geo-systems, such as geo-textiles and geo-drains. The Company serves construction and civil infrastructure, water supply and basic sanitation, power generation, transportation, communication, health care, and other industries. Mexichem, S.A.B. de C.V. is based in Tlalnepantla, Mexico. “

New Relic (NYSE:NEWR) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “New Relic, Inc. is a software analytics company. The Company offers solution which includes application development, production monitoring, real-time analytics, mobile application management and digital transformation. Its products include new relic APM, new relic mobile, new relic insights, new relic services, new relic browser and new relic platform. New Relic, Inc. is based in San Francisco, United States. “

NovaGold Resources (NYSEAMERICAN:NG) (TSE:NG) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “NovaGold Resources is a gold and copper company engaged in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Alaska and Western Canada. The Company is rapidly moving to production at its hundred percent owned Nome Operations in Alaska, which includes Rock Creek, Big Hurrah and Nome Gold. NovaGold recently announced its partnership with Teck Cominco to build the Galore Creek copper-gold mine in northwestern British Columbia, with NovaGold and Teck Cominco each owning 50% of the project once Teck Cominco has completed its partnership requirements. “

National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “National Retail Properties, a real estate investment trust, invests in single tenant net-leased retail properties throughout the United States. NNN maintains a conservatively managed, diversified real estate portfolio with properties subject to long-term, net leases with established tenants. Its 2,257 properties are located in 47 states with a total gross leasable area of approximately 25.0 million square feet. Current occupancy is 99.1% and these properties are leased to more than 400 tenants in 38 industry classifications. “

Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. Zacks Investment Research currently has $107.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “Insight Enterprises Inc., is a global direct marketer of brand name computers, hardware and software. It is an Arizona-based publicly traded global technology company that focuses on business-to-business and information technology capabilities. The company markets to small-and-medium-sized businesses, through a combination of a strong outbound telemarketing sales force, electronic commerce, electronic marketing and direct mail catalogs. The company offers an extensive assortment of computer hardware and software. The company’s sales force, aggressive marketing strategies and streamlined distribution, together with its advanced proprietary information system, have resulted in high customer loyalty and strong, profitable growth. “

Nestlé (OTCMKTS:NSRGY) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Nestle is the world’s #1 food company and the world leader in coffee (Nescafe), mineral water (Perrier), and ophthalmology products. Among its more than 8,500 products are Alpo dog food, Baby Ruth and Butterfinger candy bars, Carnation evaporated and condensed milk, Coffee-Mate coffee creamer, Kix breakfast cereals, Nestle Quik chocolate drink mix, Stouffer’s frozen dinners, and Toll House morsels. “

NETSTREIT (NYSE:NTST) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “NETSTREIT Corp. is an internally-managed real estate investment trust which acquires, owns and manages a diversified portfolio of single-tenant, retail commercial real estate. NETSTREIT Corp. is based in Dallas, United States. “

NEXT (LON:NXT) had its outperform rating reissued by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. The firm currently has a GBX 9,600 ($129.91) price target on the stock.

Ocado Group (LON:OCDO) had its sector perform rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They currently have a GBX 1,700 ($23.00) price target on the stock.

Pantheon Resources (LON:PANR) had its speculative buy rating reissued by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc.. The firm currently has a GBX 220 ($2.98) price target on the stock.

Pets at Home Group (LON:PETS) had its sector perform rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a GBX 450 ($6.09) price target on the stock.

Primary Health Properties (LON:PHP) had its overweight rating reissued by analysts at Barclays PLC. The firm currently has a GBX 164 ($2.22) price target on the stock.

Renishaw (LON:RSW) had its underweight rating reissued by analysts at Barclays PLC. Barclays PLC currently has a GBX 4,200 ($56.83) price target on the stock.

Superdry (LON:SDRY) had its outperform rating reiterated by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. The firm currently has a GBX 415 ($5.62) target price on the stock.

Smartspace Software (LON:SMRT) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc.. They currently have a GBX 160 ($2.17) price target on the stock.

WH Smith (LON:SMWH) had its outperform rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a GBX 2,100 ($28.42) target price on the stock.

Spectris (LON:SXS) had its price target reduced by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 4,300 ($58.19) to GBX 4,100 ($55.48). JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Unilever (LON:ULVR) was upgraded by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada to a sector perform rating. Royal Bank of Canada currently has GBX 3,600 ($48.71) target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of GBX 3,400 ($46.01).

