Resolute Mining’s (RSG) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Berenberg Bank

Resolute Mining (LON:RSG)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research report issued on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have a GBX 40 ($0.54) price target on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price target indicates a potential upside of 146.91% from the company’s previous close.
Shares of LON RSG opened at GBX 16.20 ($0.22) on Monday. The firm has a market cap of £178.84 million and a PE ratio of -1.09. The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 17.99 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 22.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.27, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 1.60. Resolute Mining has a one year low of GBX 14.30 ($0.19) and a one year high of GBX 39.28 ($0.53).
Resolute Mining Company Profile
