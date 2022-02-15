Resolute Mining’s (RSG) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Berenberg Bank

Resolute Mining (LON:RSG)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research report issued on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have a GBX 40 ($0.54) price target on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price target indicates a potential upside of 146.91% from the company’s previous close.

Shares of LON RSG opened at GBX 16.20 ($0.22) on Monday. The firm has a market cap of £178.84 million and a PE ratio of -1.09. The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 17.99 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 22.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.27, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 1.60. Resolute Mining has a one year low of GBX 14.30 ($0.19) and a one year high of GBX 39.28 ($0.53).

Get Resolute Mining alerts:

Resolute Mining Company Profile

Resolute Mining Limited engages in mining, exploration, development, and production of gold properties in Africa and Australia. The company's flagship project is the Syama Gold Mine located in Mali, West Africa. It also owns Mako Gold Mine in Senegal, West Africa. The company is also involved in the prospecting and exploration of minerals.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Resolute Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Resolute Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.