Reviewing Ashford Hospitality Trust (NYSE:AHT) and Great Portland Estates (OTCMKTS:GPEAF)

Ashford Hospitality Trust (NYSE:AHT) and Great Portland Estates (OTCMKTS:GPEAF) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Ashford Hospitality Trust and Great Portland Estates’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ashford Hospitality Trust -52.06% N/A -8.53% Great Portland Estates N/A N/A N/A

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Ashford Hospitality Trust and Great Portland Estates, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ashford Hospitality Trust 0 2 1 0 2.33 Great Portland Estates 0 3 2 0 2.40

Ashford Hospitality Trust presently has a consensus price target of $32.33, suggesting a potential upside of 248.04%. Great Portland Estates has a consensus price target of $10.30, suggesting a potential upside of 0.59%. Given Ashford Hospitality Trust’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Ashford Hospitality Trust is more favorable than Great Portland Estates.

Risk & Volatility

Ashford Hospitality Trust has a beta of 2.08, meaning that its share price is 108% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Great Portland Estates has a beta of -0.13, meaning that its share price is 113% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

35.3% of Ashford Hospitality Trust shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.7% of Ashford Hospitality Trust shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Ashford Hospitality Trust and Great Portland Estates’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ashford Hospitality Trust $508.24 million 0.62 -$543.88 million ($39.95) -0.23 Great Portland Estates N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Great Portland Estates has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Ashford Hospitality Trust.

Summary

Ashford Hospitality Trust beats Great Portland Estates on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Ashford Hospitality Trust

Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc. is a real estate investment trust, which invests in the hospitality industry. The firm’s investments include direct hotel investments, mezzanine financing through origination or acquisition, first mortgage financing through origination or acquisition, sale-leaseback transactions and other hospitality transactions. The company was founded by Montgomery Jack Bennett in May 2003 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

About Great Portland Estates

We are a FTSE 250 property investment and development company owning Â£2.6 billion of real estate in central London. We proactively manage our portfolio, flexing our activities in tune with London's property cycle to deliver long-term out-performance. We create in-demand spaces that people want to be part of; helping our occupiers, local communities and the city to thrive.

