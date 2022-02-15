Revomon (REVO) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $2.02 Million

Revomon (CURRENCY:REVO) traded up 5.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on February 15th. One Revomon coin can currently be purchased for about $0.46 or 0.00001053 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Revomon has traded 4.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. Revomon has a market cap of $11.51 million and approximately $2.02 million worth of Revomon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002271 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001878 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $19.84 or 0.00045040 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,111.52 or 0.07062457 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $44,137.35 or 1.00182037 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $21.36 or 0.00048476 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.90 or 0.00049719 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00002906 BTC.

Revomon Profile

Revomon’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 24,810,137 coins. Revomon’s official Twitter account is @RevomonVR

According to CryptoCompare, “Revomon is an online RPG that combines an incredible, immersive virtual-reality experience with the ground-breaking technology behind NFTs. REVO tokenomics are thought to sustain a whole ecosystem balanced between the investors, the project growth and the game universe. “

Revomon Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Revomon directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Revomon should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Revomon using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

