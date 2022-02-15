Rhett Bennett Buys 250,000 Shares of Black Mountain Energy Ltd (ASX:BME) Stock

Black Mountain Energy Ltd (ASX:BME) insider Rhett Bennett purchased 250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of A$0.13 ($0.09) per share, for a total transaction of A$31,750.00 ($22,678.57).
Rhett Bennett also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, December 23rd, Rhett Bennett bought 900,000 shares of Black Mountain Energy stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of A$0.15 ($0.11) per share, for a total transaction of A$138,600.00 ($99,000.00).
Black Mountain Energy Company Profile
