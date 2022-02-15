Richard Todd Bradley Sells 9,000 Shares of Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT) Stock

Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT) Director Richard Todd Bradley sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.54, for a total transaction of $220,860.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of MAT stock traded up $1.10 on Tuesday, reaching $25.30. The company had a trading volume of 4,889,773 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,158,031. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.86 billion, a PE ratio of 10.94 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96. Mattel, Inc. has a one year low of $17.94 and a one year high of $25.30. The business’s 50-day moving average is $21.49 and its 200 day moving average is $21.22.

Get Mattel alerts:

Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.23. Mattel had a net margin of 15.55% and a return on equity of 57.56%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.40 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Mattel, Inc. will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MAT. TheStreet upgraded shares of Mattel from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mattel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Mattel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their price objective on shares of Mattel from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, MKM Partners upgraded shares of Mattel from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $24.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.59.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Scopus Asset Management L.P. increased its position in Mattel by 23.8% during the 4th quarter. Scopus Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,300,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,028,000 after purchasing an additional 250,000 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Mattel during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $331,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its position in Mattel by 104.7% during the 4th quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 1,079,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,267,000 after purchasing an additional 551,971 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in Mattel by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 903,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,471,000 after purchasing an additional 43,148 shares during the period. Finally, Mane Global Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Mattel during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $16,103,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.07% of the company’s stock.

Mattel Company Profile

Mattel, Inc is a global children’s entertainment company that specializes in the design and production of toys and consumer products. The company engages consumers through its portfolio of iconic franchises, including Barbie, Hot Wheels, American Girl, Fisher-Price, Thomas & Friends, UNO and MEGA. It operates through the following segments: North America, International and American Girl.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Mattel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mattel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.