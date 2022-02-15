RichQUACK.com One Day Trading Volume Hits $1.42 Million (QUACK)

RichQUACK.com (CURRENCY:QUACK) traded 6.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on February 15th. In the last seven days, RichQUACK.com has traded up 9.9% against the U.S. dollar. One RichQUACK.com coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. RichQUACK.com has a total market capitalization of $86.25 million and approximately $1.42 million worth of RichQUACK.com was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002266 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001879 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.71 or 0.00044648 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3,100.99 or 0.07023367 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44,154.60 or 1.00004893 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.28 or 0.00048188 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.59 or 0.00048896 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00002920 BTC.

About RichQUACK.com

RichQUACK.com’s official Twitter account is @richquack

RichQUACK.com Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as RichQUACK.com directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire RichQUACK.com should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy RichQUACK.com using one of the exchanges listed above.

