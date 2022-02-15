RingCentral (RNG) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, February 22nd. Analysts expect RingCentral to post earnings of ($0.56) per share for the quarter. Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

NYSE:RNG opened at $168.16 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.54. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $178.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $217.23. RingCentral has a twelve month low of $154.72 and a twelve month high of $449.00. The company has a market capitalization of $15.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -59.21 and a beta of 0.68.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on RNG shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of RingCentral from $400.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 13th. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of RingCentral from $300.00 to $220.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of RingCentral from $400.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 24th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of RingCentral from $342.00 to $352.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of RingCentral from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $390.00 to $220.00 in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, RingCentral has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $351.95.

In other news, COO Anand Eswaran sold 5,833 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.31, for a total transaction of $1,308,400.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CAO John H. Marlow sold 1,500 shares of RingCentral stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.83, for a total transaction of $314,745.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 32,370 shares of company stock worth $7,098,059. Corporate insiders own 7.35% of the company’s stock.

About RingCentral

RingCentral, Inc engages in the provision of global enterprise cloud communications and collaboration solutions. The firm’s solutions provide a single user identity across multiple locations and devices, including smartphones, tablets, PCs and desk phones; and allow for communication across multiple modes, including high-definition voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings and fax.

