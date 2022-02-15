Ripio Credit Network Price Reaches $0.0100 on Major Exchanges (RCN)

Ripio Credit Network (CURRENCY:RCN) traded 2.7% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on February 15th. During the last seven days, Ripio Credit Network has traded down 3.7% against the US dollar. Ripio Credit Network has a total market capitalization of $5.11 million and $59,512.00 worth of Ripio Credit Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ripio Credit Network coin can now be bought for about $0.0100 or 0.00000023 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Arweave (AR) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $34.68 or 0.00078716 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001644 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.59 or 0.00017236 BTC.

Carry (CRE) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0081 or 0.00000018 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0881 or 0.00000200 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000008 BTC.

HalalChain (HLC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000018 BTC.

My Master War (MAT) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000426 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network Profile

Ripio Credit Network is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 24th, 2017. Ripio Credit Network’s total supply is 999,942,647 coins and its circulating supply is 508,404,746 coins. The Reddit community for Ripio Credit Network is /r/RipioCreditNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ripio Credit Network’s official Twitter account is @RCN_token and its Facebook page is accessible here . Ripio Credit Network’s official website is ripiocredit.network

According to CryptoCompare, “RCN is a global credit network based on cosigned smart contracts that connects lenders and borrowers located anywhere in the world and on any currency. The smart contracts connect agents with information on the borrower’s identity to agents that analyze the borrower’s credit risk impartially, thus standardizing credit lending through blockchain technology. A cosigner acts as a re insurer that distributes and reduces the lender’s risk and, at the same time, helps to improve the contract conditions by retaining access to the borrower’s local legal system. “

Ripio Credit Network Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ripio Credit Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ripio Credit Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ripio Credit Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

