Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKT) Shares Sold by Voya Investment Management LLC

Voya Investment Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKT) by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 263,358 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 15,594 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.41% of Rocket Pharmaceuticals worth $7,871,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,218,491 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $96,199,000 after buying an additional 48,359 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 10.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,207,765 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $142,072,000 after purchasing an additional 296,191 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 9.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,760,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $77,990,000 after purchasing an additional 147,812 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 30.4% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 967,597 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $28,922,000 after purchasing an additional 225,292 shares during the period. Finally, Great Point Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 7.5% in the second quarter. Great Point Partners LLC now owns 817,040 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $36,187,000 after purchasing an additional 57,040 shares during the period. 97.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Rocket Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Rocket Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $19.05 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.21 and a beta of 1.68. Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.57 and a 52 week high of $59.85. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $20.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.27. The company has a quick ratio of 17.36, a current ratio of 17.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

In related news, CEO Gaurav Shah bought 22,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $17.34 per share, with a total value of $381,480.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 36.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

RCKT has been the topic of a number of research reports. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a report on Sunday, October 24th. Lifesci Capital reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a report on Sunday, October 24th. Chardan Capital increased their price objective on Rocket Pharmaceuticals from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Rocket Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.25.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals Profile

Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of gene therapy treatment options for rare and devastating pediatric diseases. Its multi-platform development approach applies the lentiviral vector (LVV) and adeno-associated viral vector (AAV) gene therapy platforms.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Rocket Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rocket Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.