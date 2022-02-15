Rocket Vault Reaches Market Capitalization of $2.43 Million (RVF)

Rocket Vault (CURRENCY:RVF) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on February 15th. One Rocket Vault coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0651 or 0.00000146 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Rocket Vault has a market capitalization of $2.43 million and approximately $1.03 million worth of Rocket Vault was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Rocket Vault has traded flat against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002268 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001888 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.82 or 0.00044919 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,105.43 or 0.07039124 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $44,068.78 or 0.99891320 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $21.44 or 0.00048606 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $21.93 or 0.00049713 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00002909 BTC.

Rocket Vault Coin Profile

Rocket Vault’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 37,287,470 coins. Rocket Vault’s official Twitter account is @RocketVault_

Rocket Vault Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rocket Vault directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rocket Vault should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Rocket Vault using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

