Rockshield Capital (OTCMKTS:RKSCF) Trading Down 6.3%

Rockshield Capital Corp. (OTCMKTS:RKSCF)’s share price dropped 6.3% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $0.40 and last traded at $0.41. Approximately 25,146 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 37% from the average daily volume of 39,914 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.44.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.59.

About Rockshield Capital (OTCMKTS:RKSCF)

Rockshield Capital Corp. engages in the provision of venture capital funding to early stage seed investments and investment in marketable securities. The company was founded on October 23, 2007 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

