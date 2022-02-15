Rokmaster Resources (CVE:RKR) Shares Down 3.8%

Rokmaster Resources Corp. (CVE:RKR) shares dropped 3.8% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.25 and last traded at C$0.25. Approximately 69,400 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 60% from the average daily volume of 174,630 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.26.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 103.54, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The firm has a market cap of C$27.09 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.34.

Rokmaster Resources Company Profile (CVE:RKR)

Rokmaster Resources Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in North, Central, and South America. It explores for zinc, lead, silver, copper, gold, and polymetallic deposits, as well as precious metals. The company holds a 100% in the Duncan Lake property comprising 35 contiguous mineral claims that covers an area of 3,929 hectares; and a 55% interest in the Big Copper property located in the Slocan Mining Division in southeast British Columbia, Canada.

