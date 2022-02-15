Rokmaster Resources (CVE:RKR) Shares Down 3.8%

Rokmaster Resources Corp. (CVE:RKR) shares dropped 3.8% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.25 and last traded at C$0.25. Approximately 69,400 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 60% from the average daily volume of 174,630 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.26.
The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 103.54, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The firm has a market cap of C$27.09 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.34.
Rokmaster Resources Company Profile (CVE:RKR)
See Also
- 3 Mining Stocks That Will Benefit From the Demand For Physical Gold
- Huntsman Aims High, Exceeds Targets
- Don’t Buy The Bottom In Ecolab
- Is Micron (NASDAQ: MU) About To Hit Fresh Highs?
- Institutional Support (and results) Send Marriott International To Fresh Highs
Receive News & Ratings for Rokmaster Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rokmaster Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.