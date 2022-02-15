Royal Bank of Canada Acquires 45,803 Shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF (NYSEARCA:VNLA)

Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF (NYSEARCA:VNLA) by 3.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,554,798 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 45,803 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada owned about 2.80% of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF worth $78,020,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 49.4% in the 3rd quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 37,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,860,000 after purchasing an additional 12,251 shares during the last quarter. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 29.7% in the 3rd quarter. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC now owns 509,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,586,000 after purchasing an additional 116,738 shares during the last quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. grew its position in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 512,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,721,000 after purchasing an additional 11,036 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 422.1% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 264,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,293,000 after purchasing an additional 214,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $80,000.

Shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF stock opened at $49.34 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.56. Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF has a twelve month low of $49.31 and a twelve month high of $50.43.

