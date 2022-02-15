Royal Bank of Canada Boosts Stock Position in Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY)

Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,623,518 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 71,060 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada owned 0.06% of Sanofi worth $78,271,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC grew its stake in Sanofi by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC now owns 16,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $802,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sanofi by 1.8% in the third quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 14,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $680,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Bbva USA boosted its stake in shares of Sanofi by 0.6% in the third quarter. Bbva USA now owns 40,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,951,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich boosted its stake in shares of Sanofi by 2.0% in the third quarter. Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich now owns 13,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $639,000 after buying an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton boosted its stake in shares of Sanofi by 14.1% in the third quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 2,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SNY. Liberum Capital raised Sanofi from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. HSBC raised Sanofi from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Sanofi from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $44.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.00.

NASDAQ:SNY opened at $52.25 on Tuesday. Sanofi has a one year low of $45.17 and a one year high of $54.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.54. The stock has a market cap of $131.75 billion, a PE ratio of 17.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.61. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $50.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.28.

Sanofi Profile

Sanofi engages in the research, production, and distribution of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the following business segments: Pharmaceuticals, Consumer Healthcare, and Vaccines. The Pharmaceuticals segment comprises the commercial operations of the following global franchises: specialty care, diabetes and cardiovascular, established prescription products and generics, and research, development, and production activities.

