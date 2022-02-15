Royal Bank of Canada Buys 28,216 Shares of National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG)

Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG) by 2.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,296,582 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,216 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada owned approximately 0.18% of National Grid worth $77,315,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Intrust Bank NA raised its holdings in National Grid by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 10,857 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $648,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its holdings in National Grid by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,184 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $130,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in National Grid by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 6,152 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $367,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich raised its holdings in National Grid by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich now owns 6,966 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $415,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in National Grid by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,097 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $248,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. 3.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get National Grid alerts:

NYSE NGG opened at $72.86 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $72.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $67.25. National Grid plc has a 12-month low of $55.89 and a 12-month high of $75.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 19th. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd were given a $1.1573 dividend. This represents a yield of 5.1%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 2nd.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of National Grid from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Societe Generale lowered shares of National Grid from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 17th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of National Grid in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Bernstein Bank lowered shares of National Grid from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from GBX 1,120 ($15.16) to GBX 1,105 ($14.95) in a report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of National Grid from GBX 1,100 ($14.88) to GBX 1,200 ($16.24) in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, National Grid currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $873.00.

National Grid Company Profile

National Grid Plc engages in the transmission and distribution of electricity and gas. It operates through the following segments: UK Electricity Transmission, UK Gas Transmission, U.S. Regulated, and National Grid Ventures and Other. The UK Electricity Transmission segment focuses on the electricity transmission networks in England and Wales and Great Britain system operator.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for National Grid Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Grid and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.