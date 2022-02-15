Royal Bank of Canada Buys 68,990 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV)

Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV) by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,514,868 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 68,990 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $77,031,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of EFV. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 23.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,288,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $480,778,000 after buying an additional 1,737,463 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 27.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,451,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $385,665,000 after purchasing an additional 1,620,804 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 35,873.5% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,349,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,597,000 after purchasing an additional 1,345,257 shares during the period. 55I LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 27.0% during the 3rd quarter. 55I LLC now owns 3,917,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,225,000 after purchasing an additional 833,787 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,021,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $509,603,000 after purchasing an additional 801,802 shares during the period.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF alerts:

Shares of EFV opened at $52.10 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $51.33 and its 200 day moving average is $51.58. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a 12-month low of $49.15 and a 12-month high of $59.57.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.