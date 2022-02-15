Royal Bank of Canada Has $76.08 Million Holdings in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) by 32.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 906,045 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 219,508 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada owned 0.25% of D.R. Horton worth $76,080,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new position in D.R. Horton during the third quarter worth $29,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in D.R. Horton by 108.3% during the third quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 352 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in D.R. Horton during the third quarter worth $33,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in D.R. Horton during the third quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in D.R. Horton during the third quarter worth $42,000. Institutional investors own 80.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DHI opened at $82.95 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.39 billion, a PE ratio of 6.66, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.69. The company’s 50-day moving average is $97.36 and its 200-day moving average is $94.41. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $72.57 and a fifty-two week high of $110.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 6.03 and a quick ratio of 1.55.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The construction company reported $3.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.79 by $0.38. D.R. Horton had a net margin of 15.66% and a return on equity of 30.88%. The business had revenue of $7.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.72 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.14 earnings per share. D.R. Horton’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 14.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 17th will be given a dividend of $0.225 per share. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 16th. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio is 7.22%.

In other D.R. Horton news, CEO David V. Auld sold 32,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.61, for a total value of $3,475,520.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.53, for a total transaction of $354,120.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 117,470 shares of company stock worth $12,575,686. 0.49% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages recently commented on DHI. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of D.R. Horton from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $119.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $116.00 to $108.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Bank of America began coverage on shares of D.R. Horton in a research note on Monday, November 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $112.00 price target for the company. UBS Group began coverage on shares of D.R. Horton in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price target for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $100.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.21.

D.R. Horton, Inc engages in the construction and sale of single-family housing. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding, Forestar, Financial Services, and Rental. The Homebuilding segment includes the acquisition and development of land and the construction and sale of residential home.

