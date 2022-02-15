Royal Bank of Canada Raises Stock Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)

Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK) by 25.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 283,372 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 57,102 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada owned approximately 0.50% of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF worth $79,389,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VBK. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $718,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 10,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,961,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 27,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,919,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $508,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 23,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,838,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VBK opened at $243.56 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $261.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $279.32. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $226.78 and a twelve month high of $306.78.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

