Royce Global Value Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RGT) Short Interest Update

Royce Global Value Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RGT) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,100 shares, a growth of 71.7% from the January 15th total of 5,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 12,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Royce Global Value Trust by 106.9% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 31,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $413,000 after buying an additional 16,262 shares during the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Royce Global Value Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $97,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Royce Global Value Trust by 21.9% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 57,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $759,000 after buying an additional 10,399 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Royce Global Value Trust by 32.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 18,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,000 after buying an additional 4,397 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Frontier Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Royce Global Value Trust by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,000 after buying an additional 1,951 shares during the last quarter.

RGT stock opened at $11.28 on Tuesday. Royce Global Value Trust has a 52-week low of $11.26 and a 52-week high of $17.63. The company’s 50-day moving average is $12.74.

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 13th were paid a dividend of $0.0908 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 10th. This represents a yield of 0.58%.

About Royce Global Value Trust

Royce Global Value Trust, Inc operates as closed-end investment fund. The company investment objective is to provide long-term growth of capital. It invests in both U.S. and non-U.S. small-cap stocks. The company was founded on February 14, 2011 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

