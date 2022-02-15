Rubicon Minerals (TSE:RMX) Shares Pass Below 50 Day Moving Average of $1.79

Rubicon Minerals Corp. (TSE:RMX)’s stock price passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$1.79 and traded as low as C$1.79. Rubicon Minerals shares last traded at C$1.79, with a volume of 363,390 shares.
The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$1.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 90.95. The company has a market capitalization of C$171.49 million and a P/E ratio of -6.91.
Rubicon Minerals Company Profile (TSE:RMX)
