Rubicon Technology (NASDAQ:RBCN) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Rubicon Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:RBCN)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $9.37. Rubicon Technology shares last traded at $9.02, with a volume of 843 shares changing hands.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.11. The company has a market cap of $22.06 million, a PE ratio of -18.79 and a beta of 0.34.

Rubicon Technology (NASDAQ:RBCN) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The semiconductor company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.30 million during the quarter. Rubicon Technology had a negative return on equity of 3.39% and a negative net margin of 31.10%.

Rubicon Technology, Inc engages in the provision of monocrystalline sapphire for applications in optical and industrial systems. It operates through the following business segments: Sapphire and Pharmacy Business. The company was founded on February 7, 2001 and is headquartered in Bensenville, IL.

