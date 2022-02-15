Ruffer Investment (LON:RICA) Sets New 52-Week High at $316.00

Ruffer Investment Company Limited (LON:RICA) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 316 ($4.28) and last traded at GBX 315 ($4.26), with a volume of 1143590 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 314 ($4.25).

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 298.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 294.39. The company has a market cap of £811.52 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.65.

Ruffer Investment Company Limited is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund of funds launched and managed by Ruffer AIFM Limited. The fund invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests either directly or through other funds in quoted equities or equity related securities and bonds which are issued by corporate issuers, supra-nationals, or government organizations.

