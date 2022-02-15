Ryan P. Taylor Buys 9,744 Shares of Reservoir Media Inc (NASDAQ:RSVR) Stock

Reservoir Media Inc (NASDAQ:RSVR) Director Ryan P. Taylor purchased 9,744 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $7.02 per share, for a total transaction of $68,402.88. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Reservoir Media stock traded up $0.36 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $7.43. The stock had a trading volume of 89,237 shares, compared to its average volume of 83,030. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $7.12. Reservoir Media Inc has a twelve month low of $5.33 and a twelve month high of $11.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.45.

Reservoir Media (NASDAQ:RSVR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.02. Equities analysts forecast that Reservoir Media Inc will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Reservoir Media from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Reservoir Media in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in Reservoir Media in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Reservoir Media during the 3rd quarter valued at $55,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in shares of Reservoir Media during the 3rd quarter valued at $62,000. Finally, Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Reservoir Media during the 4th quarter valued at $80,000.

About Reservoir Media

Roth CH Acquisition Co II entered into a definitive agreement and plan of merger for a business combination with Reservoir Holdings Inc

