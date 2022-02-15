Ryan P. Taylor Buys 9,744 Shares of Reservoir Media Inc (NASDAQ:RSVR) Stock

Reservoir Media Inc (NASDAQ:RSVR) Director Ryan P. Taylor purchased 9,744 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $7.02 per share, for a total transaction of $68,402.88. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Reservoir Media stock traded up $0.36 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $7.43. The stock had a trading volume of 89,237 shares, compared to its average volume of 83,030. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $7.12. Reservoir Media Inc has a twelve month low of $5.33 and a twelve month high of $11.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.45.
Reservoir Media (NASDAQ:RSVR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.02. Equities analysts forecast that Reservoir Media Inc will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Reservoir Media in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in Reservoir Media in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Reservoir Media during the 3rd quarter valued at $55,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in shares of Reservoir Media during the 3rd quarter valued at $62,000. Finally, Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Reservoir Media during the 4th quarter valued at $80,000.
About Reservoir Media
Roth CH Acquisition Co II entered into a definitive agreement and plan of merger for a business combination with Reservoir Holdings Inc
