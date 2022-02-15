RYB Education (NYSE:RYB) versus Skillful Craftsman Education Technology (NASDAQ:EDTK) Financial Analysis

RYB Education (NYSE:RYB) and Skillful Craftsman Education Technology (NASDAQ:EDTK) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations and risk.

Profitability

This table compares RYB Education and Skillful Craftsman Education Technology’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets RYB Education 6.36% 19.80% 4.50% Skillful Craftsman Education Technology N/A N/A N/A

This is a summary of current ratings for RYB Education and Skillful Craftsman Education Technology, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score RYB Education 0 0 0 0 N/A Skillful Craftsman Education Technology 0 0 0 0 N/A

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares RYB Education and Skillful Craftsman Education Technology’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio RYB Education $109.71 million 0.45 -$37.28 million $0.40 4.50 Skillful Craftsman Education Technology $29.17 million 0.56 $3.50 million N/A N/A

Skillful Craftsman Education Technology has lower revenue, but higher earnings than RYB Education.

Risk & Volatility

RYB Education has a beta of 0.88, suggesting that its share price is 12% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Skillful Craftsman Education Technology has a beta of -0.17, suggesting that its share price is 117% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

9.0% of RYB Education shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 1.5% of Skillful Craftsman Education Technology shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

RYB Education beats Skillful Craftsman Education Technology on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

RYB Education Company Profile

RYB Education, Inc. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of kindergarten and play-and-learn center services through its subsidiaries. The firm also licenses its separately developed courses and sell educational products. It operates through the following segments: PRC Kindergartens; PRC Play-and-Learn Centers; Singapore Kindergartens, Student Care Centers and Others; and Others. The company was founded by Chi Min Cao and Yan Lai Shi in 1998 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

Skillful Craftsman Education Technology Company Profile

Skillful Craftsman Education Technology Limited provides vocational online education and technology services to college students and graduates in the People's Republic of China. Its education services cover a range of subjects, including vocational, continuing, and basic education, as well as higher education. It operates three education platforms, including the Lifelong Education Public Service Platform that offers approximately 200 courses; Vocational Training platform, which provides 407 courses covering such as mechanics, electronics, auto repair, and construction subjects; and Virtual Simulation Experimental Training platform that offers 9 experimental programs. The company also offers technology services, including software development and maintenance, hardware installation, and testing and related consulting and training services, as well as cloud services for private companies, academic institutions, and government agencies. Skillful Craftsman Education Technology Limited was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Wuxi, China.

