Ryo Currency Price Hits $0.0443 on Top Exchanges (RYO)

Ryo Currency (CURRENCY:RYO) traded 2.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on February 15th. Ryo Currency has a total market cap of $1.45 million and approximately $1,774.00 worth of Ryo Currency was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Ryo Currency has traded 20.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Ryo Currency coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0443 or 0.00000100 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44,236.93 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,112.40 or 0.07035748 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000339 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $131.08 or 0.00296309 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $338.66 or 0.00765569 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.17 or 0.00013941 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.23 or 0.00009558 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $32.78 or 0.00074096 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $180.03 or 0.00406974 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $96.76 or 0.00218733 BTC.

Ryo Currency Coin Profile

Ryo Currency (CRYPTO:RYO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight Heavy hashing algorithm. Ryo Currency’s total supply is 32,908,789 coins and its circulating supply is 32,791,477 coins. The official website for Ryo Currency is ryo-currency.com . The Reddit community for Ryo Currency is /r/ryocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ryo Currency’s official Twitter account is @RyocurrencyO and its Facebook page is accessible here . Ryo Currency’s official message board is medium.com/@ryo.currency

According to CryptoCompare, “Ryo is one of the very few cryptonote currencies that does actual, rapid development. Its team is led by fireice_uk and psychocrypt, who are the developers of xmr-stak mining software and the cryptonight-heavy algo which has been used by several Cryptonote projects and pioneered first in industry floating to introduce new PoW algo Cryptonight-GPU. Another lead developer – mosu_forge introduced the first GUI Wallet with SOLO mining features among any Cryptonote projects.Total supply of RYO is 88.188.888 coins in 20 years and then 263.000 coins each year for inflation. Block reward is adjusted every 6 months. “

Ryo Currency Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ryo Currency directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ryo Currency should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ryo Currency using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

