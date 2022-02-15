RYU Apparel (CVE:RYU) Stock Price Down 9.1%

RYU Apparel Inc. (CVE:RYU) traded down 9.1% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.05 and last traded at C$0.05. 172,000 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 2% from the average session volume of 169,180 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.06.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 353.39, a current ratio of 0.36 and a quick ratio of 0.15. The stock has a market cap of C$11.29 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.96.

RYU Apparel Company Profile (CVE:RYU)

RYU Apparel Inc develops, markets, and distributes athletic apparel, bags, and accessories under the RYU brand for men and women in Canada and the United States. It offers men's and women's apparel; bags; and accessories for fitness, training, and performance and lifestyle of athletically minded individuals.

