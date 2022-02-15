RYU Apparel (CVE:RYU) Stock Price Down 9.1%

RYU Apparel Inc. (CVE:RYU) traded down 9.1% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.05 and last traded at C$0.05. 172,000 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 2% from the average session volume of 169,180 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.06.
The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 353.39, a current ratio of 0.36 and a quick ratio of 0.15. The stock has a market cap of C$11.29 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.96.
RYU Apparel Company Profile (CVE:RYU)
