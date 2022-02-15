Sabina Gold & Silver (TSE:SBB) Shares Cross Below 200 Day Moving Average of $1.50

Sabina Gold & Silver Corp. (TSE:SBB) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$1.50 and traded as low as C$1.43. Sabina Gold & Silver shares last traded at C$1.48, with a volume of 1,139,743 shares changing hands.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SBB. TD Securities dropped their price target on Sabina Gold & Silver from C$3.00 to C$2.75 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Cormark dropped their price target on Sabina Gold & Silver from C$3.80 to C$3.40 in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, National Bankshares began coverage on Sabina Gold & Silver in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a C$3.25 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$3.42.

Get Sabina Gold & Silver alerts:

The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$1.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$1.50. The company has a market cap of C$525.80 million and a P/E ratio of -77.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.30, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.14.

In other news, Director David Fennell bought 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$1.42 per share, for a total transaction of C$49,602.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 90,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$127,548.

About Sabina Gold & Silver (TSE:SBB)

Sabina Gold & Silver Corp., a precious metals company, engages in the exploration and development of mineral resource properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposit. Its flagship projects include Back River gold project comprising Goose, George, Boulder, Boot, and Del properties, as well as the port facility at Bathurst Inlet that covers an area of approximately 564 square kilometers located in Nunavut, Canada; and silver royalty on the Hackett River project that covers an area of approximately 10,637 hectares, located in Nunavut, Canada.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sabina Gold & Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sabina Gold & Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.