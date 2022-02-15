Sabra Health Care REIT (SBRA) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Sabra Health Care REIT (NASDAQ:SBRA) will be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, February 22nd. Analysts expect Sabra Health Care REIT to post earnings of $0.35 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

NASDAQ:SBRA opened at $12.80 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 5.18 and a quick ratio of 5.18. The stock has a market cap of $2.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -58.18 and a beta of 1.44. Sabra Health Care REIT has a one year low of $12.31 and a one year high of $19.01. The business has a fifty day moving average of $13.46.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.38%. Sabra Health Care REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -545.45%.

In other news, CFO Harold W. Jr. Andrews sold 110,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.55, for a total transaction of $1,490,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SBRA. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 229.1% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 75,664 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,114,000 after purchasing an additional 52,674 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 24.5% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 72,234 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,063,000 after acquiring an additional 14,207 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 122.7% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 74,779 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,013,000 after acquiring an additional 41,199 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.59% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Sabra Health Care REIT from $18.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sabra Health Care REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Sabra Health Care REIT in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.88.

Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc engages in managing and investing in healthcare-related real estate properties. It focuses on the acquisition, financing and owning real estate property to be leased to third party tenants in the healthcare sector. The company was founded on May 10, 2010 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

