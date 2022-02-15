SafeCapital Market Cap Reaches $8,976.66 (SCAP)

SafeCapital (CURRENCY:SCAP) traded 19.9% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on February 15th. One SafeCapital coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0048 or 0.00000011 BTC on major exchanges. SafeCapital has a total market cap of $8,976.66 and $13.00 worth of SafeCapital was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, SafeCapital has traded up 21% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001344 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.73 or 0.00022098 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded 30.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000396 BTC.

TenUp (TUP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000258 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000309 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0445 or 0.00000101 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00000968 BTC.

Scrypta (LYRA) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0876 or 0.00000199 BTC.

Hashshare (HSS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

SafeCapital Coin Profile

SCAP is a coin. It was first traded on November 11th, 2019. SafeCapital’s total supply is 2,108,509 coins and its circulating supply is 1,852,870 coins. SafeCapital’s official website is www.safecapital.io . SafeCapital’s official Twitter account is @SafecapitalO and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for SafeCapital is medium.com/@safecapital

According to CryptoCompare, “SafeCapital is introducing a new paradigm of connectedness by rolling together several powerful decentralized investment modules into one ecosystem. Instead of spreading users thin across various exchanges, sites, and services (which is also a security risk). “

Buying and Selling SafeCapital

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SafeCapital directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SafeCapital should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SafeCapital using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

