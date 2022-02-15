SafeCoin Price Tops $0.35 (SAFE)

SafeCoin (CURRENCY:SAFE) traded 5.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on February 15th. One SafeCoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.35 or 0.00000806 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, SafeCoin has traded 8.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. SafeCoin has a total market cap of $9.83 million and approximately $2,056.00 worth of SafeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get SafeCoin alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $44,048.02 or 1.00187756 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $28.29 or 0.00064343 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $107.78 or 0.00245136 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.53 or 0.00014860 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $68.22 or 0.00155159 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $132.69 or 0.00301808 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.43 or 0.00005520 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001259 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000876 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001402 BTC.

About SafeCoin

SafeCoin (CRYPTO:SAFE) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Zhash hashing algorithm. SafeCoin’s total supply is 29,739,167 coins and its circulating supply is 27,735,063 coins. The Reddit community for SafeCoin is /r/SafeCoins and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . SafeCoin’s official website is www.safecoin.org . SafeCoin’s official Twitter account is @safecoins and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “SafeCoin is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Zhash algorithm. “

Buying and Selling SafeCoin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SafeCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SafeCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SafeCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for SafeCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SafeCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.