Salem Media Group (NASDAQ:SALM) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Salem Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SALM) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $4.19. Salem Media Group shares last traded at $4.12, with a volume of 272,731 shares changing hands.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on SALM shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Salem Media Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. UBS Group initiated coverage on Salem Media Group in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Salem Media Group from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $3.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The company has a market cap of $111.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 1.28.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SALM. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Salem Media Group by 6,161.2% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 106,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,000 after buying an additional 105,172 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Salem Media Group by 30.8% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 115,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,000 after buying an additional 27,096 shares during the last quarter. Algert Global LLC bought a new stake in shares of Salem Media Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Salem Media Group by 67.1% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 256,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $655,000 after buying an additional 103,094 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp bought a new stake in shares of Salem Media Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $154,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.53% of the company’s stock.

About Salem Media Group (NASDAQ:SALM)

Salem Media Group, Inc engages in the provision of media specializing in Christian and conservative content. It operates through the following segments: Broadcast, Digital Media and Publishing. The Broadcast segment owns and operates radio stations in large metropolitan markets, which include national and local programming content.

