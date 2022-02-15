Salem Media Group (NASDAQ:SALM) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Salem Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SALM) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $4.19. Salem Media Group shares last traded at $4.12, with a volume of 272,731 shares changing hands.
A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on SALM shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Salem Media Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. UBS Group initiated coverage on Salem Media Group in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Salem Media Group from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th.
The stock has a 50-day moving average of $3.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The company has a market cap of $111.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 1.28.
About Salem Media Group (NASDAQ:SALM)
Salem Media Group, Inc engages in the provision of media specializing in Christian and conservative content. It operates through the following segments: Broadcast, Digital Media and Publishing. The Broadcast segment owns and operates radio stations in large metropolitan markets, which include national and local programming content.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Salem Media Group (SALM)
- 3 Mining Stocks That Will Benefit From the Demand For Physical Gold
- Don’t Buy The Bottom In Ecolab
- Huntsman Aims High, Exceeds Targets
- Advance Auto Parts Proves Its Worth
- Institutional Support (and results) Send Marriott International To Fresh Highs
Receive News & Ratings for Salem Media Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Salem Media Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.