Sandra Macquillan Sells 10,500 Shares of Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB) Stock

Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB) Director Sandra Macquillan sold 10,500 shares of Trimble stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.44, for a total value of $697,620.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of TRMB traded up $2.51 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $68.36. 1,441,446 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,677,859. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.16 billion, a PE ratio of 31.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.54. Trimble Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $65.00 and a fifty-two week high of $96.49. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $78.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $84.72.

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.11. Trimble had a return on equity of 15.41% and a net margin of 15.65%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.53 EPS. Research analysts predict that Trimble Inc. will post 2.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Trimble in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Trimble by 8,000.0% in the 4th quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 405 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Trimble in the 3rd quarter worth about $42,000. RE Advisers Corp boosted its stake in Trimble by 55.5% in the 3rd quarter. RE Advisers Corp now owns 566 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Trimble in the 4th quarter worth about $52,000. 89.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Trimble from $76.00 to $70.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Trimble from $101.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Raymond James reduced their target price on Trimble from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Trimble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Trimble currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $86.80.

Trimble Company Profile

Trimble, Inc engages in the provision of positioning technology solutions. It operates through the following segments: Buildings and Infrastructure, Geospatial, Resources and Utilities, and Transportation. The Buildings and Infrastructure segment serves architects, engineers, contractors, owners, and operators.

