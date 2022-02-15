Sandra Macquillan Sells 10,500 Shares of Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB) Stock

Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB) Director Sandra Macquillan sold 10,500 shares of Trimble stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.44, for a total value of $697,620.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Shares of TRMB traded up $2.51 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $68.36. 1,441,446 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,677,859. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.16 billion, a PE ratio of 31.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.54. Trimble Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $65.00 and a fifty-two week high of $96.49. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $78.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $84.72.
Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.11. Trimble had a return on equity of 15.41% and a net margin of 15.65%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.53 EPS. Research analysts predict that Trimble Inc. will post 2.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.
A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Trimble from $76.00 to $70.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Trimble from $101.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Raymond James reduced their target price on Trimble from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Trimble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Trimble currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $86.80.
Trimble, Inc engages in the provision of positioning technology solutions. It operates through the following segments: Buildings and Infrastructure, Geospatial, Resources and Utilities, and Transportation. The Buildings and Infrastructure segment serves architects, engineers, contractors, owners, and operators.
