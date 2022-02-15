Sangoma Technologies Co. (CVE:STC) Expected to Earn FY2024 Earnings of $0.43 Per Share

Sangoma Technologies Co. (CVE:STC) – Stock analysts at Cormark issued their FY2024 EPS estimates for shares of Sangoma Technologies in a research note issued to investors on Monday, February 14th. Cormark analyst G. Fairweather forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.43 per share for the year.
A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the company. TD Securities dropped their price objective on Sangoma Technologies from C$31.00 to C$27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Acumen Capital dropped their price objective on Sangoma Technologies from C$39.00 to C$27.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets set a C$30.00 price objective on Sangoma Technologies and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th.
In other Sangoma Technologies news, Senior Officer David Sidney Moore sold 6,500 shares of Sangoma Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$22.78, for a total transaction of C$148,062.20. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,717 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$358,014.40.
Sangoma Technologies Company Profile
Sangoma Technologies Corporation develops, manufactures, distributes, and supports voice and data connectivity components for software-based communication applications worldwide. The company offers Switchvox, a business phone system; PBXact, a phone system; Internet protocol (IP) phones; service provider and voice over Internet protocol gateways; Switchvox Cloud, a unified communications solution; SIPstation SIP Trunking, a hosted session initiation protocol trunking service; PBXact Cloud, a cloud based private branch exchange service; and FAXStation, a fax-over-IP solution.
