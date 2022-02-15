Santacruz Silver Mining (CVE:SCZ) Shares Down 3.3%

Santacruz Silver Mining Ltd. (CVE:SCZ) shares were down 3.3% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.28 and last traded at C$0.29. Approximately 129,471 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 54% from the average daily volume of 279,827 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.30.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.29. The firm has a market cap of C$95.77 million and a P/E ratio of -36.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 99.39, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.58.

Santacruz Silver Mining (CVE:SCZ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 29th. The company reported C($0.01) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$18.39 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts anticipate that Santacruz Silver Mining Ltd. will post 0.0104762 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Santacruz Silver Mining Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties in Mexico. The company primarily explores for silver, as well as for gold, zinc, lead, and copper deposits. It primarily holds 100% interest in the Rosario project located in the municipality of Charcas in the state of San Luis Potosi; and Zimapan mine that consists of 34 mining concessions covering an area of 5,139 hectares located in Hidalgo, Mexico.

