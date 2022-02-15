Saras (OTCMKTS:SAAFY) Shares Up 6.3%

Saras S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:SAAFY)’s share price traded up 6.3% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $3.19 and last traded at $3.19. 1 shares were traded during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $3.00.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.15.

Saras Company Profile (OTCMKTS:SAAFY)

Saras S.p.A. engages in the oil refinery business in Italy and internationally. It operates through Refining, Marketing, Generation of Power By The Combined Cycle Plant, Generation of Power By Wind Farms, and Other Activities segments. The company sells and distributes oil products, such as diesel, gasoline, diesel fuel for heating, liquefied petroleum gas, virgin naphtha, and aviation fuel in the retail and wholesale markets.

