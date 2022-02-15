Scala (XLA) 1-Day Volume Hits $8,147.00

Scala (CURRENCY:XLA) traded down 0.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on February 15th. During the last seven days, Scala has traded 13.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. Scala has a total market capitalization of $915,599.30 and approximately $8,147.00 worth of Scala was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Scala coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Scala alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002272 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001907 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $19.88 or 0.00045141 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,141.97 or 0.07133789 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $44,105.16 or 1.00140118 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $21.51 or 0.00048828 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.21 or 0.00050432 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00002924 BTC.

Scala Coin Profile

Scala’s total supply is 14,002,198,968 coins and its circulating supply is 10,202,198,968 coins. Scala’s official Twitter account is @scalahq . Scala’s official message board is medium.com/scala-network . The Reddit community for Scala is /r/ScalaNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Scala is scalaproject.io

According to CryptoCompare, “XLA is a cryptocurrency which is trying to globally redistribute wealth using the power of blockchain. (Name changed from Torque to Scala – no chain split or airdrop.) “

Scala Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Scala directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Scala should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Scala using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Scala Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Scala and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.