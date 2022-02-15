Schneider Electric S.E. (EPA:SU) PT Set at €180.00 by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Schneider Electric S.E. (EPA:SU) received a €180.00 ($204.55) price target from equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 26.65% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €154.00 ($175.00) price objective on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €150.00 ($170.45) price objective on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Barclays set a €200.00 ($227.27) price objective on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €160.00 ($181.82) price objective on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €154.00 ($175.00) price target on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Schneider Electric S.E. has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €162.58 ($184.75).

Shares of EPA SU traded down €4.34 ($4.93) during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting €142.12 ($161.50). The stock had a trading volume of 1,386,741 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,610,000. The business’s 50 day moving average is €162.12 and its 200-day moving average is €154.02. Schneider Electric S.E. has a 52 week low of €64.88 ($73.73) and a 52 week high of €76.34 ($86.75).

Schneider Electric S.E. provides energy and automation digital solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Energy Management and Industrial Automation. The company offers busway and cable support products, circuit breakers and switches, contactors and protection relays, electrical car charging, electrical protection and control products, emergency lighting, motor starters and protection components, power monitoring and control products, power quality and power factor correction products, pushbuttons, switches, pilot lights and joysticks, software products, and switchboards and enclosures.

