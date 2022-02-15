Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR) Stock Holdings Lessened by Franklin Resources Inc.

Franklin Resources Inc. cut its position in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR) by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 246,599 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,253 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. owned about 0.35% of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF worth $13,985,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,391,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,755,000 after buying an additional 86,690 shares during the period. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,162,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,916,000 after buying an additional 36,584 shares during the period. Madison Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC now owns 887,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,344,000 after buying an additional 46,826 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 669,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,648,000 after buying an additional 44,600 shares during the period. Finally, Your Advocates Ltd. LLP increased its stake in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 645,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,611,000 after buying an additional 36,654 shares during the period.

Shares of SCHR opened at $54.36 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.57. Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 12-month low of $54.19 and a 12-month high of $57.75.

