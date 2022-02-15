Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA) Shares Acquired by Franklin Resources Inc.

Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA) by 52,867.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 111,231 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 111,021 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF worth $11,134,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of SCHA. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 4.8% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 41,542,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,327,914,000 after buying an additional 1,904,762 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 3.0% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,053,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $943,215,000 after purchasing an additional 262,424 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 5.7% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,851,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,085,000 after purchasing an additional 154,800 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 1,389.4% during the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 156,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,635,000 after purchasing an additional 145,706 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York Life Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 139.9% during the third quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 189,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,929,000 after purchasing an additional 110,270 shares during the last quarter.

Get Schwab US Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Shares of SCHA stock opened at $93.25 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $97.68. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $87.41 and a 1 year high of $110.93.

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.