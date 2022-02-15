Science 37 (NASDAQ:SNCE) Shares Down 4%

Science 37 Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:SNCE)’s stock price fell 4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $8.47 and last traded at $8.51. 3,520 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 131,130 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.86.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on SNCE shares. Lake Street Capital upped their price target on shares of Science 37 from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Science 37 in a research note on Monday, November 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Science 37 in a research note on Monday, November 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Science 37 in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.35.

Science 37 (NASDAQ:SNCE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($3.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($5.54) by $2.26. The business had revenue of $14.24 million for the quarter.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SNCE. Redmile Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Science 37 during the fourth quarter worth $247,009,000. Qualcomm Inc. DE acquired a new stake in shares of Science 37 during the fourth quarter worth $63,966,000. Casdin Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Science 37 during the fourth quarter worth $22,446,000. Perceptive Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Science 37 during the fourth quarter worth $18,705,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Science 37 during the fourth quarter worth $17,701,000.

About Science 37 (NASDAQ:SNCE)

Science 37 Inc provides operating system for agile clinical trials. Science 37 Inc, formerly known as LifeSci Acquisition II Corp., is based in LOS ANGELES.

