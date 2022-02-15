Science Strategic Acquisition Corp. Alpha (NASDAQ:SSAA) Short Interest Down 35.5% in January

Science Strategic Acquisition Corp. Alpha (NASDAQ:SSAA) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,000 shares, a decline of 35.5% from the January 15th total of 3,100 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 78,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

NASDAQ SSAA opened at $9.74 on Tuesday. Science Strategic Acquisition Corp. Alpha has a twelve month low of $9.60 and a twelve month high of $10.20. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $9.75 and a 200 day moving average of $9.75.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its stake in Science Strategic Acquisition Corp. Alpha by 341.5% during the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 1,159,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,305,000 after buying an additional 896,871 shares in the last quarter. Glazer Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Science Strategic Acquisition Corp. Alpha by 4,278.0% in the fourth quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 1,815,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,706,000 after purchasing an additional 1,774,483 shares in the last quarter. Sage Rock Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Science Strategic Acquisition Corp. Alpha in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,302,000. Oribel Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of Science Strategic Acquisition Corp. Alpha by 22.1% in the fourth quarter. Oribel Capital Management LP now owns 507,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,951,000 after purchasing an additional 91,791 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Timelo Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Science Strategic Acquisition Corp. Alpha in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $390,000. Institutional investors own 50.79% of the company’s stock.

Science Strategic Acquisition Corp. Alpha focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Santa Monica, California.

