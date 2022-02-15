Scientific Games Co. (NASDAQ:SGMS) Shares Sold by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley lowered its position in shares of Scientific Games Co. (NASDAQ:SGMS) by 15.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,507,640 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 462,364 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 2.60% of Scientific Games worth $208,309,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SGMS. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Scientific Games during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Scientific Games by 37.1% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,160,487 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $89,869,000 after purchasing an additional 313,851 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in shares of Scientific Games by 52.9% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 48,334 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,743,000 after purchasing an additional 16,721 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Scientific Games by 40.2% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 450,881 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,917,000 after purchasing an additional 129,193 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Scientific Games by 31.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,228,122 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $172,546,000 after purchasing an additional 535,626 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SGMS opened at $61.66 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $61.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $69.66. Scientific Games Co. has a 12 month low of $36.89 and a 12 month high of $90.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.69 and a beta of 1.93.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on SGMS shares. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Scientific Games from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $84.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Scientific Games from $110.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Scientific Games from $63.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Scientific Games from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Scientific Games in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $98.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $81.11.

Scientific Games Corp. engages in the development of technology-based products and services and associated content. It operates through the following business segments: Gaming, Lottery, SciPlay, and Digital. The Gaming segment designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a comprehensive portfolio of gaming products and services.

