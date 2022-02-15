Scorpio Tankers Inc. (NYSE:STNG) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.10

Scorpio Tankers Inc. (NYSE:STNG) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 15th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share by the shipping company on Tuesday, March 15th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 1st.

Scorpio Tankers has a dividend payout ratio of 12.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Scorpio Tankers to earn $1.04 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 38.5%.

Shares of STNG stock traded up $0.49 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $15.78. 31,740 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 959,146. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $13.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.20. The company has a market cap of $921.08 million, a P/E ratio of -3.20 and a beta of 0.82. Scorpio Tankers has a 12-month low of $11.02 and a 12-month high of $24.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.48.

Scorpio Tankers (NYSE:STNG) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, February 13th. The shipping company reported ($0.79) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.80) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $147.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $148.19 million. Scorpio Tankers had a negative return on equity of 12.18% and a negative net margin of 49.84%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($1.04) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Scorpio Tankers will post -4.12 EPS for the current year.

STNG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Scorpio Tankers from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Scorpio Tankers from $13.00 to $10.50 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 3rd. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 target price on shares of Scorpio Tankers in a report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Scorpio Tankers from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $13.00 to $15.50 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.78.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in STNG. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Scorpio Tankers by 94.7% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 13,093 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $243,000 after buying an additional 6,369 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its holdings in Scorpio Tankers by 19.2% in the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 19,160 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $245,000 after acquiring an additional 3,081 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in Scorpio Tankers by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 26,032 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $333,000 after acquiring an additional 2,910 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in Scorpio Tankers by 187.1% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 55,991 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $718,000 after purchasing an additional 36,487 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Scorpio Tankers by 62.5% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 78,460 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,005,000 after purchasing an additional 30,191 shares during the last quarter. 43.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Scorpio Tankers

Scorpio Tankers, Inc engages in the provision of marine transportation of petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Handymax, MR, LR1/Panamax, and LR2/Aframax. The company was founded by Emanuele A. Lauro on July 1, 2009 and is headquartered in Monaco.

